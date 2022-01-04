Mayor says pandemic, distributing American Rescue Plan funds top of mind for 2022

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin gave the annual State of City address Monday night, citing that the city is standing “strong,” but there’s still lots more work to be done.

“During this year’s address, we celebrated the many accomplishments of 2021 while also reflecting on our challenges and those we lost throughout the year,” Goodwin said. “In the throes of a pandemic, we again balanced the FY2022 budget with no new taxes, and without cutting or eliminating essential city services, all while creating and maintaining the largest rainy-day fund in the city’s history. Our vision and plan for 2022 is focused on public safety, infrastructure enhancements, investment in our businesses, enhancements in parks and recreation, and our robust support for the arts.”

Goodwin took a look back on the year 2021 during her speech highlighting the city’s budget, federal grants and economic development. Youth summer jobs, new parks, taking down more than 275 dilapidated and abandoned houses during the past three years and increasing police officer salaries were among the topics Mayor Goodwin addressed in her speech. However, the mayor said her most notable accomplishment was governing through another year of a pandemic.

“Our number one job is to keep people safe and to keep this city fiscally sound. We did both of those things,” Goodwin said. “All while maintaining the largest rainy day fund -- created and maintained, the largest one in the history of the city of Charleston.”

In 2022, the administration is expected to allocate the funds for the American Rescue Plan (ARP), which the mayor said will go toward “helping first responders, helping small businesses, folks who are in the throes of addiction (and) those who are experiencing homelessness.”

Finalizing Slack Plaza, revitalizing parks, upgrading pools and creating a small business liaison to help small businesses and invest in tourism incentives are also among the city’s 2022 goals.

