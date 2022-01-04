Advertisement

One killed, five others injured during head-on crash

(Dakota News Now)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was killed and a mother and four children severely burned following an accident Monday in Lewis County.

West Virginia State Police say Charles Junior Wolfe, 65, of Weston was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel following the head-on accident on Georgetown Road.

According to state police, Wolfe was ejected from his vehicle.

A mother and four children under the age of 11 were traveling in the second vehicle involved.

Sergeant Wince, Trooper First Class Hensley and Trooper Watson used fire extinguishers to extinguish an engine fire and remove the mother and children from the vehicle.

All five suffered severe, but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported from the scene.

