Owner reflects on 116 years of business after closing floral shop

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - It all began in 1906. David Mercer says that is when his great-grandfather opened up the Green Leaf Florist and Landscape business in Jackson. It’s been operating on the same piece of property ever since. The greenhouses that once covered precious inventory are now gone.

“Since then, we’ve had a storm, and the greenhouses are gone,” said Mercer, who owns the shop today.

Mercer basically grew up at the shop -- a special business passed down through multiple generations of his family. He has too many memories to count.

“I remember working, I guess getting in his way, with my grandpa,” Mercer said with a laugh. “We used to do a lot of transplanting of our own plants and he would grow his own plants.”

Now, Mercer is turning the page to a new chapter in this story of this business. As of Dec. 30, 2021, the floral shop is closed for good. However, Mercer will continue the landscaping business.

“It was kind of both sides. I was relieved and then I also thought, well, I’m hoping this is the right move. That’s going to be the big thing over the winter. But I think it will be OK,” Mercer said.

It was a difficult decision for him. But as he reflects on old memories and time spent at the shop, he says it’s just time to downsize.

“It means a lot. It will always be part of me. I’ve got memories from as far back as I can remember,” Mercer said.

But he hope this is not the end. Ideally, he’d like to see someone take interest in his old floral shop. Someone who shares the same work ethic of those who made the business so successful for so many years.

“Just work. You’ve just got to work it. Put the time in. You give up some things because you know you have to work. From my grandparents, my mom and dad, and now me... we’ve just put in a lot of time here,” Mercer said.

