Advertisement

The potential for fast hitting snow two days away

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Late Tuesday afternoon, the prospects of our region’s first plowable snowfall of the season are increasing for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

WSAZ Chief Meteorologist, Tony Cavalier, says the set-up is primed for a quick hitting snow since a fresh batch of cold air will arrive Wednesday night and will stay through Thursday.

At the same time, an atmospheric river of moisture will be coming from the Pacific and slated to go cross country, arriving in our region before sunset Thursday.

As these two air masses converge, the Tri-State and Kanawha Valley will be in a prime position for its first healthy snowfall of the winter.

There is enough confidence that the weather deck is stacked to produce a 2″-4″ swath across the region with the West Virginia mountains the most likely candidate to measure a half a foot of snow.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wolfe shows the layout of his restaurant in Portsmouth.
Popular restaurant expands to second location in Ohio
Part of state Route 321 in eastern Kentucky is closed after a massive rockslide near...
Massive rockslide closes roadway
Wells made the announcement on his Twitter account Monday.
Marshall University’s quarterback announces transfer
Investigators need your help finding family members of a man who died in southeast Ohio.
Family of deceased man sought
An elderly man from Gallipolis died in a shooting during the weekend, Gallia County Sheriff...
Elderly man killed in shooting

Latest News

Crash closes I-64 West near the Huntington Mall exit
Crash closes I-64 West near the Huntington Mall exit
Late Tuesday afternoon, the prospects of our first plowable snowfall of the season are...
Fast hitting snow two days away
Missing Perry County family
KSP looking for missing Perry County family
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Crash on Bartow Jones Bridge closes road