The potential for fast hitting snow two days away

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Late Tuesday afternoon, the prospects of our region’s first plowable snowfall of the season are increasing for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

WSAZ Chief Meteorologist, Tony Cavalier, says the set-up is primed for a quick hitting snow since a fresh batch of cold air will arrive Wednesday night and will stay through Thursday.

At the same time, an atmospheric river of moisture will be coming from the Pacific and slated to go cross country, arriving in our region before sunset Thursday.

As these two air masses converge, the Tri-State and Kanawha Valley will be in a prime position for its first healthy snowfall of the winter.

There is enough confidence that the weather deck is stacked to produce a 2″-4″ swath across the region with the West Virginia mountains the most likely candidate to measure a half a foot of snow.

