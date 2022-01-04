Second larger shipment of COVID-19 at-home test kits arrives for Valley Health Systems

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Valley Health Systems has gotten its second shipment of at-home COVID-19 test kits. But this time, there’s more than twice as many as the first shipment.

They passed out more than 90% percent of their first shipment of kits in just two days.

“Yesterday, we received 13,500,” said Ashley Houvouras, director of Pharmacy at Valley Health Systems. “So we’ve been able to get a much larger supply, which is going to allow us to get many more test kits into the hands of our community and to our patients.”

With more kits at their disposal, Houvouras said they hope their supply will not only last longer, but they’ll be also able to get tests to those who may be at risk.

“Homeless shelters, branches, domestic shelters, Golden Girls, just places in the community that we know serve members of our community that really could just benefit from this,” she said.

One such group is the Huntington City Mission. Executive Director Mitchell Webb and the entire organization say they are thrilled to receive such a donation.

“This will allow us to not only test them, but to get the results right away to know whether or not someone needs to be quarantined, or come in like they would pre-COVID,” Webb said.

He thinks the donation of nearly 500 test kits should last them for about three months, and will make it a lot easier for these people who would otherwise have a hard time getting a test.

An order for another 13,500 test kits has already been ordered. Those are expected to arrive by Jan. 17.

