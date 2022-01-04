Advertisement

Senator Rob Portman tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OHIO) announced Tuesday morning he is COVID-19 positive.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WSAZ) - U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Senator from Ohio said in a statement he is asymptomatic and feeling ‘fine.’

Portman released the following statement Tuesday morning:

“In preparation for returning to Washington, DC, I took an at-home COVID test last night and it was positive. I am asymptomatic and feel fine. I have been in contact with the Attending Physician and my personal doctor. I am following their medical advice and following CDC guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days. I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, DC for votes.”

