Senator Rob Portman tests positive for COVID-19
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WSAZ) - U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Senator from Ohio said in a statement he is asymptomatic and feeling ‘fine.’
Portman released the following statement Tuesday morning:
“In preparation for returning to Washington, DC, I took an at-home COVID test last night and it was positive. I am asymptomatic and feel fine. I have been in contact with the Attending Physician and my personal doctor. I am following their medical advice and following CDC guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days. I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, DC for votes.”
