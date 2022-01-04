Advertisement

Talks resume with Special Metals, Union

450 USW Local 40 members have been on strike since October 1, 2021.
Negotiations to resolve the 3 month old strike at Special Metals will resumed Tuesday, according to United Steel Workers Local 40 Union President Chad Thompson.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WSAZ) - Special Metals company officials, union members and a federal mediator are back at the bargaining table Tuesday morning with the goal of ending the now more than 13 week old strike.

Since Oct. 1, about 450 members of United Steel Workers Local 40 have been on strike. The parties last met December 15th and ended discussions again without a deal.

USW Local 40 President Chad Thompson told WSAZ in December safety issues, length of time for temporary job assignments, vacation time, and health care are a few reasons for the strike.

It’s believed the current strike at Special Metals has become the longest one to date.

A strike in 1999 lasted 10 weeks.

The current negotiations are planned for January 4, 5 and 6.

