Wintry weather in spurts this week

The near record breaking warmth of December (Huntington top 2, Charleston where records date back longer so it is harder to break records comes in at #7) is giving way to a more wintry flare this first week of January as Old Man Winter has awakened from his early season slumber. Of course people living in the Pacific NW will rightfully claim that while Easterners basked they shivered in the cold and snow of winter. Point well taken!

Tuesday morning will dawn frigid and frosty temperatures between 18 and 22. Teens will be common where snow is on the ground in the mountains. Tuesday’s skies will be deep blue with a friendly afternoon wind from the south. Highs will make 45-50.

By Wednesday clouds will gather and the wind will stiffen, highs will make it near 50. Then Thursday a western storm will arrive with a shield of snow followed by a quick hitting arctic blast. Taking a path a bit farther north than Monday’s southern snow should place our region in the accumulation zone, amounts and impacts to be determined!

