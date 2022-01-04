Advertisement

WV Girls’ basketball rankings released

Scores from November 30
Scores from November 30
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) -CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (10) 6-0 100 1

2. Morgantown 7-0 85 4

3. Cabell Midland 6-2 73 2

4. Wheeling Park 7-1 63 5

5. Greenbrier East 6-0 58 8

6. Buckhannon-Upshur 6-0 40 T9

7. Princeton 7-1 35 NR

8. Capital 4-2 26 NR

9. George Washington 5-0 25 3

10. Parkersburg 4-3 17 7

Others receiving votes: Washington 8, Parkersburg South 5, University 4, Spring Mills 3, Spring Valley 3, South Charleston 2, St. Albans 1, Hurricane 1, John Marshall 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (10) 8-0 100 1

2. North Marion 5-0 80 3

3. Logan 8-0 77 4

4. Nitro 4-1 64 2

5. Wayne 3-1 51 5

6. PikeView 4-3 44 6

7. Philip Barbour 3-1 27 NR

8. East Fairmont 5-1 26 NR

9. Robert C. Byrd 4-1 25 NR

10. Winfield 2-2 18 7

Others receiving votes: Midland Trail 10, Shady Spring 9, Ripley 6, Keyser 5, Elkins 4, Lincoln County 4.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (9) 7-0 99 2

2. Frankfort 6-0 85 T3

3. Wyoming East (1) 4-1 79 1

4. Petersburg 6-0 76 5

5. St. Marys 5-2 50 7

6. Mingo Central 6-1 45 8

7. Ritchie County 5-2 34 9

8. Charleston Catholic 2-2 29 6

9. Summers County 5-2 23 T3

10. Williamstown 1-2 13 4

Others receiving votes: Trinity 10, South Harrison 4, Ravenswood 3.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (9) 7-0 95 6

2. Cameron 6-1 87 2

3. Tucker County 6-2 57 3

4. Tug Valley (1) 0-3 53 1

(tie) Tolsia 6-0 53 NR

6. St Joseph 2-6 40 4

(tie) Doddridge County 5-1 40 NR

8. Clay-Battelle 4-0 35 NR

9. Webster County 2-1 33 7

10. Calhoun 2-3 29 5

