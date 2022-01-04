WV Girls’ basketball rankings released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) -CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Huntington (10) 6-0 100 1
2. Morgantown 7-0 85 4
3. Cabell Midland 6-2 73 2
4. Wheeling Park 7-1 63 5
5. Greenbrier East 6-0 58 8
6. Buckhannon-Upshur 6-0 40 T9
7. Princeton 7-1 35 NR
8. Capital 4-2 26 NR
9. George Washington 5-0 25 3
10. Parkersburg 4-3 17 7
Others receiving votes: Washington 8, Parkersburg South 5, University 4, Spring Mills 3, Spring Valley 3, South Charleston 2, St. Albans 1, Hurricane 1, John Marshall 1.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (10) 8-0 100 1
2. North Marion 5-0 80 3
3. Logan 8-0 77 4
4. Nitro 4-1 64 2
5. Wayne 3-1 51 5
6. PikeView 4-3 44 6
7. Philip Barbour 3-1 27 NR
8. East Fairmont 5-1 26 NR
9. Robert C. Byrd 4-1 25 NR
10. Winfield 2-2 18 7
Others receiving votes: Midland Trail 10, Shady Spring 9, Ripley 6, Keyser 5, Elkins 4, Lincoln County 4.
Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (9) 7-0 99 2
2. Frankfort 6-0 85 T3
3. Wyoming East (1) 4-1 79 1
4. Petersburg 6-0 76 5
5. St. Marys 5-2 50 7
6. Mingo Central 6-1 45 8
7. Ritchie County 5-2 34 9
8. Charleston Catholic 2-2 29 6
9. Summers County 5-2 23 T3
10. Williamstown 1-2 13 4
Others receiving votes: Trinity 10, South Harrison 4, Ravenswood 3.
Class A
1. Gilmer County (9) 7-0 95 6
2. Cameron 6-1 87 2
3. Tucker County 6-2 57 3
4. Tug Valley (1) 0-3 53 1
(tie) Tolsia 6-0 53 NR
6. St Joseph 2-6 40 4
(tie) Doddridge County 5-1 40 NR
8. Clay-Battelle 4-0 35 NR
9. Webster County 2-1 33 7
10. Calhoun 2-3 29 5
