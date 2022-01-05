Advertisement

2 people stabbed in Kanawha County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies on Tuesday night are investigating a stabbing at a home in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Two patients are involved. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The incident was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

