2 people stabbed in Kanawha County
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies on Tuesday night are investigating a stabbing at a home in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.
Two patients are involved. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The incident was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m.
