Back to the table for Special Metals, Union

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday morning brings day 97 of the Special Metals strike and another day of negotiation between the company, union officials, and a federal mediator.

Parties met all day Tuesday for discussion, but ended the day without a deal to end the now more than 13-week-old strike.

Since Oct. 1, about 450 members of United Steel Workers Local 40 have been on strike. The parties last met on Dec. 15 and ended discussions again without a deal.

USW Local 40 President Chad Thompson told WSAZ in December that safety issues, length of time for temporary job assignments, vacation time, and health care are a few reasons for the strike.

It’s believed the current strike at Special Metals has become the longest one to date.

A strike in 1999 lasted 10 weeks. Tuesday marked day 96 of the current strike.

Negotiations are planned to continue Wednesday and Thursday this week, and into next week if necessary.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Thompson said questions were answered about health care, and that the federal mediator continues to be very helpful.

