Advertisement

Cabell school officials adopt CDC quarantine guidelines

(WAVE 3 News)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday voted on adopting the CDC’s recommendations for quarantine.

The original policy was for students or staff to quarantine for 10 days. This has now been lowered to five days, as per school officials.

Last September, the school board voted in favor of a mask mandate extending through February.

School officials plan on reviewing the mask policy next month. They are also encouraging parents of students to vaccinate children over the age of 5 and practice good handwashing and social distancing indoors.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wolfe shows the layout of his restaurant in Portsmouth.
Popular restaurant expands to second location in Ohio
Part of state Route 321 in eastern Kentucky is closed after a massive rockslide near...
Massive rockslide closes roadway
Wells made the announcement on his Twitter account Monday.
Marshall University’s quarterback announces transfer
Investigators need your help finding family members of a man who died in southeast Ohio.
Family of deceased man sought
An elderly man from Gallipolis died in a shooting during the weekend, Gallia County Sheriff...
Elderly man killed in shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 cases among children
One killed, five others injured during head-on crash
One killed, five others injured during head-on crash
Talks resume with Special Metals, Union
Talks resume with Special Metals, Union
U.S. 35 reopen near Silver Memorial Bridge
U.S. 35 reopen near Silver Memorial Bridge