Cabell school officials adopt CDC quarantine guidelines

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday voted on adopting the CDC’s recommendations for quarantine.

The original policy was for students or staff to quarantine for 10 days. This has now been lowered to five days, as per school officials.

Last September, the school board voted in favor of a mask mandate extending through February.

School officials plan on reviewing the mask policy next month. They are also encouraging parents of students to vaccinate children over the age of 5 and practice good handwashing and social distancing indoors.

