Advertisement

Driver from Maryland arrested for DUI following pursuit

Boone has been charged with obstructing an officer, fleeing from an officer, driving a vehicle...
Boone has been charged with obstructing an officer, fleeing from an officer, driving a vehicle under the influence, officials say.(South Central Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman is behind bars Wednesday after deputies say she led them on a chase after they caught her driving under the influence.

According to the criminal complaint, field sobriety tests proved April Boone, 49, of Halethorpe, Maryland was impaired behind the wheel.

A BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for a silver SUV bearing Maryland registration after the driver took off following a traffic stop by the Charleston Police Department.

The initial traffic stop by Charleston Police was near the 1400 block of McCorkle Avenue, according to the complaint.

After failing to stop for Charleston Police, a South Charleston Police officer spotted the vehicle on I-64 westbound between the Oakwood exit and the Montrose exit.

The driver, later identified as April Boone, failed to stop for South Charleston Police as well as Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to the complaint, close to the on ramp at Institute, Boone ran two vehicles off of the interstate as they attempted to merge into a traffic lane.

During the chase, the driver drifted between the slow and fast lane, deputies report.

The pursuit came to an end just west of the Cross Lanes exit when Boone ran over a spike strip.

When law enforcement approached the vehicle, Boone refused to exit and even had to be cut out of the seatbelt before she was removed from the SUV by police.

Deputies report that Boone had a hard time focusing and described her behavior as bizarre.

Boone told deputies she smoked medical marijuana approximately four hours prior.

Field sobriety tests done at the scene showed signs of impairment, deputies say.

Boone was arrested and has been charged with obstructing an officer, fleeing from an officer, driving a vehicle under the influence.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of state Route 321 in eastern Kentucky is closed after a massive rockslide near...
Massive rockslide closes roadway
One killed, five others injured during head-on crash
Late Tuesday afternoon, the prospects of our first plowable snowfall of the season are...
The potential for fast-hitting snow two days away
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Gov. Justice | National Guard on high alert
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit

Latest News

Wellness Resolutions vs Reality Achieve And Sustain Your 2022 Goals
Wellness resolutions vs reality
Tony's snow rewind
Tony’s snow rewind
Most Buzzworthy Gadgets From CES 2022
New technology at CES 2022
New Year Money Resolutions You Can Actually Keep This Year
Money resolutions you can keep this year
2022 Charleston Wedding Expo
Wedding Wednesday | 2022 Charleston Wedding Expo