Driver from Maryland arrested for DUI following pursuit

KANAWH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman is behind bars Wednesday after deputies say she led them on a chase after they caught her driving under the influence.

According to the criminal complaint, field sobriety tests proved April Boone, 49, of Halethorpe, Maryland was impaired behind the wheel.

A BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for a silver SUV bearing Maryland registration after the driver took off following a traffic stop by the Charleston Police Department.

The initial traffic stop by Charleston Police was near the 1400 block of McCorkle Avenue, according to the complaint.

After failing to stop for Charleston Police, a South Charleston Police officer spotted the vehicle on I-64 westbound between the Oakwood exit and the Montrose exit.

The driver, later identified as April Boone, failed to stop for South Charleston Police as well as Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to the complaint, close to the on ramp at Institute, Boone ran two vehicles off of the interstate as they attempted to merge into a traffic lane.

During the chase, the driver drifted between the slow and fast lane, deputies report.

The pursuit came to an end just west of the Cross Lanes exit when Boone ran over a spike strip.

When law enforcement approached the vehicle, Boone refused to exit and even had to be cut out of the seatbelt before she was removed from the SUV by police.

Deputies report that Boone had a hard time focusing and described her behavior as bizarre.

Boone told deputies she smoked medical marijuana approximately four hours prior.

Field sobriety tests done at the scene showed signs of impairment, deputies say.

Boone was arrested and has been charged with obstructing an officer, fleeing from an officer, driving a vehicle under the influence.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.