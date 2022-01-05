Fast-hitting snow still 2 days away

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday evening, the pieces in the puzzle for our first healthy snowfall of the season are slowly evolving. Since the energy available for snow development is still more than 3,000 miles way out in the open Pacific, forgive me if I remind you that snow forecasts are hard enough day of the event -- let alone 48 hours in advance.

As of Tuesday night, the prospects of our first plowable snowfall of the season for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning are establishing themselves. The set-up is primed for a quick-hitting snow since a fresh batch of cold air will arrive Wednesday night and be well entrenched come Thursday. At the same time, an atmospheric conveyor belt of energy and moisture will be training from the Pacific and slated to go cross country and arrive in our region before sunset Thursday.

As these two air masses converge the Tri-State and Kanawha Valley will be in a prime position for our first healthy snowfall of the winter. While playing the accumulation game too early can be akin to drawing to an inside straight in poker, in this case there is enough confidence that the “weather deck” is stacked to produce a 2″-4″ swath across the region, with the West Virginia mountains the most likely candidate to measure a half a foot of snow. Ski-lightful for sure!

