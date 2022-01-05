Advertisement

Fatal officer-involved shooting under investigation

(Dakota News Now)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have released the name of the man killed during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday near Edgarton, West Virginia.

State police confirm Wednesday that Robert Lee Daniels Jr., 27, of Freeburn, Kentucky was shot and has died from his injuries.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office requested the West Virginia State Police conduct an investigation into the shooting.

The West Virginia State Police Troop 5 Crime Scene Team conducted the crime scene investigation. The officer-involved shooting is also being investigated by the West Virginia State Police.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of state Route 321 in eastern Kentucky is closed after a massive rockslide near...
Massive rockslide closes roadway
One killed, five others injured during head-on crash
Late Tuesday afternoon, the prospects of our first plowable snowfall of the season are...
The potential for fast-hitting snow two days away
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Gov. Justice | National Guard on high alert
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit

Latest News

WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has a look ahead at the wintry forecast.
Snow coming late Thursday: See how much is expected in your area
WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has a look ahead at the wintry forecast.
Snow coming late Thursday
Special Metals, Union back to bargaining table
Special Metals, Union back to bargaining table
Officer involved shooting ends police chase
Officer involved shooting ends police chase