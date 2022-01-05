Fatal officer-involved shooting under investigation

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have released the name of the man killed during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday near Edgarton, West Virginia.

State police confirm Wednesday that Robert Lee Daniels Jr., 27, of Freeburn, Kentucky was shot and has died from his injuries.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office requested the West Virginia State Police conduct an investigation into the shooting.

The West Virginia State Police Troop 5 Crime Scene Team conducted the crime scene investigation. The officer-involved shooting is also being investigated by the West Virginia State Police.

