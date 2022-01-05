House fire closes roadway, one injured

CALHOUN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning fire has closed a roadway and injured one person.

Calhoun County emergency responders say Rt. 33 is closed in Arnoldsburg, after a power line came off of a burning home and the live wire fell across the road.

The fire was called in a little before 6 Wednesday morning. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. One person inside the home had minor injuries according to the Arnoldsburg Volunteer Fire Dept. Firefighters were able to save an adjacent house.

The Calhoun County School System says all south end buses are on a three hour delay because of the fire and road closure. Arnoldsburg Elementary School is on a 3-hour delay.

Keep clicking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.