Advertisement

Ky. shatters daily record for COVID cases, positivity rate at all-time high

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 9,807 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 895,370 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 22.89% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 2,105 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 29 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 12,284.

Wednesday’s case total and positivity rate are both all-time highs.

There are currently 1,704 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 394 in the ICU and 211 on a ventilator.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of state Route 321 in eastern Kentucky is closed after a massive rockslide near...
Massive rockslide closes roadway
One killed, five others injured during head-on crash
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
Late Tuesday afternoon, the prospects of our first plowable snowfall of the season are...
The potential for fast-hitting snow two days away
WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has a look ahead at the wintry forecast.
Snow coming late Thursday: See how much is expected in your area

Latest News

Day 100 of Special Metals strike approaches
Day 100 of Special Metals strike approaches
Portsmouth Skate Park Project coming to life; crews apply finishing touches
Portsmouth Skate Park Project coming to life; crews apply finishing touches
Portsmouth Skate Park Project coming to life; crews apply finishing touches
Portsmouth Skate Park Project coming to life; crews apply finishing touches
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon, night
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon, night