Man arrested; accused of breaking into home and exposing himself

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he broke into a home and exposed himself to a person inside.

The incident happened around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in the Accoville area of Man.

Deputies say they were sent to a home after a woman called 911 saying a man had kicked open her door and exposed himself to her.

As deputies were responding to that call, 911 dispatchers say they received another call about a man breaking into a home.

Deputies arrested Jeremy Shawn Adkins after finding him near both homes.

Officers say Adkins told them he had injected methamphetamine before police got the scene.

Adkins was arrested for burglary, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

