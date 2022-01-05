Massive rockslide impacts commute for residents

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - As Christine Cogar crosses things off her grocery list, she gets ready to pull out another set of reminders for the drive back home along state Route 321 in Prestonsburg.

“I’ve watched many rocks that have moved out quite a ways, and I make a point of it. I’m like, ‘OK, I’ve gotta pay attention to that one as I’m coming through,’” Cogar said.

It’s a busy road with a hillside where crews say rockslides have a tendency to occur, with heavy destruction crumbling down Monday night.

“I’ve been here with 20 years experience, and this is the biggest one I’ve seen,” said a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 crew worker.

“It wasn’t just a rock rolling off the top of the mountain-- it was a break in the cliff, part of the rock face broke off,” said Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ross Shurtleff.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews describe the massive boulders to be as big as mobile homes, with some weighing in at several tons.

It’s that significant amount of weight that crews say will probably take at least a week to clean up, since they predict craters and other damages underneath the road will need repaired.

“It’s crazy because you have to stockpile because you don’t know how long it’s gonna be. They don’t have access to where they can shove it off the road, so they got to haul it away, so it’s gonna be a mess for quite a while,” Cogar said.

Crews say the rockslide hasn’t trapped any residents. However, detours can tack on anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes of extra drive time for those traveling to and from Prestonsburg-- since state Route 321 acts as a shortcut where hundreds of drivers rely on every day.

Crews say the rockslide was mainly due to wet and icy weather. As of now, crews say the hillside is pretty stable. However, they’ll continue to keep a close eye as potential snow storms creep in Thursday into Friday.

