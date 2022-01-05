Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting investigated

West Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday...
West Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith said.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith said.

The sheriff said the shooting happened several hours after a pursuit in the region. It is unknown at this time if the two incidents are related.

Additional details are unavailable, but we’re working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wolfe shows the layout of his restaurant in Portsmouth.
Popular restaurant expands to second location in Ohio
Part of state Route 321 in eastern Kentucky is closed after a massive rockslide near...
Massive rockslide closes roadway
Wells made the announcement on his Twitter account Monday.
Marshall University’s quarterback announces transfer
Investigators have found family members of a man who died in southeast Ohio.
Family of deceased man located
An elderly man from Gallipolis died in a shooting during the weekend, Gallia County Sheriff...
Elderly man killed in shooting

Latest News

Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
HS Hoops
Fast-hitting snow still 2 days away
Fast-hitting snow still 2 days away