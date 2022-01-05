(WSAZ) - The forces of nature are coming into alignment for the first important snowfall of the season.

Cold air and a southern storm are expected to add up for an impacting event for travel, school and athletic schedules.

Under the cover of darkness Wednesday a cold northwest wind will chase away the 50 degree air.

Lows by dawn Thursday will dip into the 20s.

A fast moving southern storm will thrust moisture northward into our region in concert with the deep cold air mass. Snow will develop mid-late afternoon Thursday and quickly coat roads and make for a slick evening rush hour.

By midnight Thursday the snow will wind down after a general 8 hour period when snow will have accumulated at a half inch per hour pace. With as much as half a foot on the ground by dawn Friday (much less north and west of Huntington by 25-50 miles), schools are likely to be off for the day or delayed.

Friday will start with temperatures in the upper teens and only edge up to the mid 20s as the kids spend a day sledding and skiing on their favorite trails.

Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon, night

