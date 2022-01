SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rocky Step Rd. in Scott Depot is closed Wednesday morning as crews respond to a house fire.

Putnam County dispatchers tell WSAZ the fire started just before 6 a.m. at a vacant home in the 700 block of Rocky Step Road.

No injuries are reported.

