Advertisement

Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several officers from different agencies were involved late Tuesday night in a pursuit on Interstate 64 West that started in South Charleston, according to WSAZ reporter Tori Yorgey, who was directly behind the chase.

Yorgey said the incident started with one cruiser car and led to several others joining in the westbound lanes. The incident was reported to Metro 911 just before 11:15 p.m.

The suspect was eventually pulled over along the interstate just before the Nitro exit. It is unknown what charges the person faces.

The South Charleston Police Department, Nitro Police Department, Dunbar Police Department and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department were among the agencies involved, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

We’re working to get more information. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of state Route 321 in eastern Kentucky is closed after a massive rockslide near...
Massive rockslide closes roadway
One killed, five others injured during head-on crash
A tractor trailer crashed about a mile east of the Huntington Mall about 4:15 Tuesday morning.
I-64 West reopens following tractor-trailer crash
Late Tuesday afternoon, the prospects of our first plowable snowfall of the season are...
The potential for fast-hitting snow two days away
Investigators have found family members of a man who died in southeast Ohio.
Family of deceased man located

Latest News

Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
West Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday...
Officer-involved shooting investigated
HS Hoops