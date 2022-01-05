Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several officers from different agencies were involved late Tuesday night in a pursuit on Interstate 64 West that started in South Charleston, according to WSAZ reporter Tori Yorgey, who was directly behind the chase.

Yorgey said the incident started with one cruiser car and led to several others joining in the westbound lanes. The incident was reported to Metro 911 just before 11:15 p.m.

The suspect was eventually pulled over along the interstate just before the Nitro exit. It is unknown what charges the person faces.

The South Charleston Police Department, Nitro Police Department, Dunbar Police Department and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department were among the agencies involved, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

We’re working to get more information. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.