Snow coming late Thursday: See how much is expected in your area

(WSAZ) - It’s been a long while since the ice storms of early 2021, and probably needed to take every bit of that time to get that bad taste out of our mouths, but now here we are about a day away from what is shaping up to be the first area-wide snowfall of 2022.

Now, mind you, the storm system that will bring this snow technically hasn’t developed yet in the Southern Plains, but all the ingredients are there for it to do so, and current modeling has it cutting right across the Tennessee and southern Ohio Valleys quickly during the day and night tomorrow. Since Wednesday’s weather is much quieter, it’s a good time to talk, so precautions can be taken. We’re well out of practice with winter weather. I’m in the same boat, as I’ll be looking for my shovel when I get home.

The first snowflakes will be coming into Eastern Kentucky tomorrow afternoon.

At the present, we still believe the school day tomorrow won’t be very impacted by this event.

The evening commute is a different story, it’s often that first onset of snow that can cause accidents. The snow will be in peak form after dark, with at-times accumulation rates approaching 1 inch per hour in spots.

The best snow is currently lining up to be along and south of I-64, particularly in the mountains, with lesser amounts to the North.

A general 2″- 5″ of snow is currently forecast by the time the event quickly departs Friday morning, with lesser amounts near US-50, and the potential for a half-foot or more in the southern mountains like Winterplace.

This kind of snow would definitely force delays on secondary roads as well as impact school Friday morning. Friday itself will be blustery and cold, with a few lingering flurries.

Watch temperatures plummet to the mid-teens by Saturday morning.

Snowfall forecast for Thursday, January 6 to Friday, January 7. (WSAZ)

Snowfall forecast for Thursday, January 6 to Friday, January 7. (WSAZ)

We’re still a day away from the first flakes falling, so WSAZ will continue to track the storm and all its ingredients through the day, refining the forecast where necessary.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.