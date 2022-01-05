Two-car crash temporarily closes roadway

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a two-car crash in West Huntington.

The accident was reported just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West 12th Street, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.

According to our crew at the scene, no injuries were reported, but the roadway is temporarily closed during the cleanup and investigation.

Investigators say the crash involved a Honda and a Volkswagen Beetle.

