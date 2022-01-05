Wedding Wednesday | 2022 Charleston Wedding Expo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Charleston Wedding Expo is the region’s ultimate one-stop shop for wedding planning.

This event allows guests the opportunity to talk to the experts no matter how big or small your dream wedding may be.

The 2022 Expo will feature 50,000 square feet of exhibits from top wedding professionals in the area.

These vendors offer the newest ideas in wedding planning.

Again, this year we will feature a VIP “Celebration of Love” bridal fashion show and brunch highlighting the latest trends for your entire bridal party brought to you by BRAVO Live DJ.

