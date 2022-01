HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As we enter a new year, people will take the time to think about their New Year’s resolutions.

Many often put pressure on themselves to create and build lofty goals for the year ahead.

Lisa Shaub, a coach for WW, shares how you can set yourself up for health and wellness success in the new year and beyond.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.