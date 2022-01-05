Windy Wednesday, awaiting Thursday snowfall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

A dry and windy Wednesday is on tap with clouds and near 50 degree temperatures. After that a fresh cold air mass will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday and pave the way for snow Thursday afternoon and night.

Late this Tuesday NIGHT the prospects of our first plowable snowfall of the season are well established for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

The set-up is primed for a quick hitting snow since a fresh batch of cold air will arrive Wednesday night and be well entrenched come Thursday. At the same time an atmospheric river of moisture will be training from the Pacific and slated to go cross country and arrive in our region before sunset Thursday.

As these two air masses converge the Tri-State and Kanawha Valley will be in a prime position for our first healthy snowfall of the winter. While playing the accumulation game too early can be akin to drawing to an inside straight in poker, in this case there is enough confidence that the weather deck is stacked to produce a 2″-4″ swath across the region with the West Virginia mountains the most likely candidate to measure a half a foot of snow.

