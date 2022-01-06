Bill introduced to raise Kentucky’s minimum wage

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - State lawmakers in Kentucky are considering a bill that would gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour by July 2026.

“Nobody in 2022 can live off $7.25 an hour in this country,” said Sen. Reginald Thomas (D-Fayette). “It’s ridiculous to say people can work and still have to rely on government help. It’s time we raise the minimum wage.”

The bill aims to incrementally raise Kentucky’s minimum wage for small and large employers to $15 per hour, defining “small employers” as those with 25 or few employers and “large employers” are those that employ 25 or more.

Upon passage of the bill, the state’s minimum wage would rise to $10, then raise 50 cents an hour per year for five years.

“Study after study shows the largest group working on a minimum wage is women with children. When you increase the minimum wage, you’re helping women in America, children, and American families. They’ll benefit the most,” Thomas said.

Jason Crum, co-owner of Sky 57 in Ashland, says he supports raising the minimum wage but is worried small businesses will struggle to try and foot the bill.

“We try to be above the minimum wage, and we’re closer to $10 an hour,” Crum said. " I would love to be able to pay people more than that [$15], but it comes down to your fixed overcome and how much you can afford, plus how much you can pass on to the customer before it becomes painful.”

With the price of materials going up, Crum said he still needs to crunch the numbers and would encourage lawmakers to consider to implement offsets to make it more of “a feasible goal.”

“It’s going to depend on, ‘Did materials become less in the next five years? Was there a change in the tax laws that could help offset some of those? Something will have to give and be replaced,” Crum said.

Thomas said, “generally, $15 per hour is considered in this country today, the minimum amount of money people need to make to have a standard living. Fifteen dollars an hour would pay someone about $31,000 a year.”

This will be the fifth year a similar bill has been introduced in Kentucky’s Senate.

