COVID-19 W.Va. | 20 additional deaths, 4,947 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 6, 2022, there are currently 11,793 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 20 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,392 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Active cases of COVID-19 displayed on the dashboard now reflect an active status length of 5 days instead of 10 days to coincide with the revised isolation guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Morgan County, a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 82-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Summers County, a 73-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 51-year old female from Braxton County, a 73-year old female from Raleigh County, a 64-year old female from Grant County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 55-year old female from Roane County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 64-year old female from Grant County, a 77-year old female from Lincoln County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Harrison County, a 49-year old male from Wyoming County, and an 89-year old male from Greenbrier County. These deaths range from October through December 2021.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 31 counties are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate. Five counties are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

As far as variant numbers, 12,240 cases of the Delta variant have been reported. 82 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported, according to WV DHHR.

As of Thursday, 758 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 201 have been admitted to the ICU and 115 are are on ventilators.

330,369 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 54 percent of that population is fully vaccinated. 321,761 West Virginians have received a booster dose.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (52), Berkeley (1,813), Boone (109), Braxton (82), Brooke (106), Cabell (771), Calhoun (18), Clay (57), Doddridge (11), Fayette (231), Gilmer (15), Grant (79), Greenbrier (186), Hampshire (132), Hancock (187), Hardy (129), Harrison (374), Jackson (109), Jefferson (782), Kanawha (1,120), Lewis (100), Lincoln (94), Logan (152), Marion (307), Marshall (158), Mason (119), McDowell (73), Mercer (245), Mineral (199), Mingo (80), Monongalia (812), Monroe (69), Morgan (161), Nicholas (99), Ohio (284), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (24), Preston (197), Putnam (343), Raleigh (427), Randolph (163), Ritchie (39), Roane (56), Summers (45), Taylor (104), Tucker (19), Tyler (22), Upshur (82), Wayne (171), Webster (26), Wetzel (81), Wirt (17), Wood (490), Wyoming (116). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

