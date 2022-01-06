DOH crews doing prep work ahead of expected snowfall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Division of Highway officials say they started preparation Wednesday for the snow expected to fall Thursday.

Chris Collins, the DOH District 2 maintenance engineer, says they’ve been putting brine solution on Interstate 64, as well as on Corridor G, hoping that will prevent the initial snow from sticking.

One of the areas they have their eyes on is the construction zone on I-64 in Cabell County near the Huntington Mall, where a number of accidents have already occurred when weather wasn’t an issue.

“Our I-64 crew has had plows out today doing a test run through these areas to make sure they have enough clearance for the plows to go through, and we’ve applied brine solution in these areas, as well,” Collins said. “That’ll help us get a jump start on treating the roadways.”

Collins says while it’s always a given you should be cautious driving through a construction zone. Drivers are urged to be even more so during this weather.

“As always just be cautious,” Collins said. “Be aware of your surroundings on the road. Give our salt trucks some distance as they’re trying to clear the road and apply the salt.”

Collins says they’ll have crews working in 12-hour shifts, day and night as needed, until they get the roads cleared.

