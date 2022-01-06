Elderly man with dementia reported missing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man diagnosed with dementia has been reported missing, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Huntington Police say Charles Allen Carroll, 70, who is also known as Chuck, was last seen around 4 p.m. December 30, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Carroll, who has been diagnosed with dementia, was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants with dark colored tennis shoes.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds with shoulder-length dark hair with noticeable strands of gray, a salt-and-pepper beard, blue eyes and glasses, according to HPD.

Anyone with information about Carroll’s whereabouts is asked to call 304-526-8585.

