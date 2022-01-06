First major snow event creates hazardous road conditions

(WSAZ) - Snow is blanketing roads across the region and the forecast calls for more into Thursday evening.

The winter wonderland is causing wrecks and backups on roadways.

Two vehicles collided due to the slick conditions in Ashland Thursday afternoon.

Both drivers say they were trying to stop at the intersection of Mantz Street and Blackburn Avenue around 3 p.m., but neither was able to stop, and one car slid onto the driver side door of the other car.

No one was injured.

One of the drivers is a teacher at Hager Elementary who says she’d just left work before the accident. She says school did not let out early.

Across Boone County, emergency management has seen about 20 wrecks, all due to slippery road conditions.

In Charleston, Bridge Road is shut down near the intersection of Walnut Road following a crash.

In Cabell and Wayne Counties, drivers have been experiencing serious delays getting to and from. Drivers are reporting an hour to two hour waits along 5th Street Hill and in Lavalette.

Snow conditions in Lavalette, W.Va. (WSAZ)

Metro 911 in Kanawha County is reporting nearly 60 accidents since 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Kentucky State Police, I-64 West in Carter County is closed at mile marker 179 after a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

US 23 Southbound is impassable due to stranded drivers, according to the Prestonsburg Police Department.

Emergency officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads as conditions continue to deteriorate rapidly.

