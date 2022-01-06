It’s a Go for Snow!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late Wednesday night a chilled wind from the west has arrived with gusts to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures which topped out near 50 in the afternoon are quickly diving thru the 40s with 30s the next step down by 10pm.

By dawn temperatures will have settled into the 20s as the warm ground quickly retracts its warmth. While the first light of day may seem a bit bright, the trend for a general overcast will settle in. Watch the cloud bases lower as the morning progresses with ceilings low enough to spit a flurry by noon points west and by mid-afternoon for all.

From there it is a matter of time for steady accumulating snow to develop and to make the evening drive slick and hazardous. Given the swift development of snow expected, the prospects of early school let outs will need to be monitored,

By nightfall a fast moving southern storm will thrust moisture northward into our region in concert with the deep cold air mass. Snow will fall at the rate of ½ to 1 inch per hour for a 6-8 hour period hence the expectation for a plow-able snowfall.

As much as half a foot will be on the ground by dawn Friday (much less north and west of Huntington by 25-50 miles), so schools are likely to be off for the day or delayed.

Friday will start with temperatures in the upper teens and only edge up to the mid-20s as the kids spend a day sledding and skiing on their favorite trails.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.