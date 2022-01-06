Ky. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday has declared a state of emergency due to the snowstorm hitting much of the commonwealth.

In a release, Beshear said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky State Police are working all interstates. He said the Kentucky National Guard is activated at all interstate closures.

In addition, search and rescue teams have been activated for safety checks and stranded motorists, and the Red Cross is monitoring for warming centers.

Tap here to track hazardous road conditions.

“We are urging Kentuckians to stay off the roads, if possible,” Beshear said in the release. “The weather we are continuing to see across Kentucky is dangerous.”

According to the governor’s release, 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected in much of eastern Kentucky. Drivers are urged to limit travel unless it’s necessary.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.