Ky. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has revealed plans to provide an assistance package for Kentucky communities devastated by recent tornadoes.

He vowed to “rebuild every structure and every life.” The Democratic governor delivered his annual State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night.

He stressed the need for a bipartisan response to the storms that leveled parts of western Kentucky last month, killing 77 people in the state.

Beshear has often feuded with the Republican-dominated legislature during his term. He said he’s working with lawmakers on fast-track legislation to help the communities recover.

