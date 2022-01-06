Leader makes push for new W.Va. agriculture lab

GUTHRIE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Atop a hill, just outside of Charleston, sits a 1950s-era military base that is crucial to protecting the food supply of West Virginia.

Nowadays the former base is manned by scientists and microscopes. Its analysts test meat, fish oil, dog food, hemp, ice cream and so much more.

“Most of the tests come back negative and safe for human consumption, but if this testing wasn’t going on, manufacturers are out there that would take advantage of the system not being tested and our health would be at risk,” said West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt.

But the military base-turned-laboratory is showing its age -- not to mention that it was never built to accommodate a laboratory.

“Sometimes things get so hot because we’re so cramped, the equipment is so close together, that the heat generates and we have to shut down,” Leonhardt said.

Another example -- the emergency showers have no drains.

“They’re going to pull that chain and that shower is going to go right on the floor,” Leonhardt said. “We could destroy some equipment, but we’re going to keep the people safe.”

The Commissioner’s solution is a new laboratory built in the same location.

“If we shut this down, we’re going to have trouble attracting other good businesses in,” he said. “We’re going to have trouble keeping our dairy industry afloat. We’re going to have trouble keeping our livestock industry afloat. We’re going to have trouble keeping our forests beautiful. We’re at a tipping point. This has been identified for over 20 years that new labs are needed.”

Leonhardt believes perhaps his biggest challenge is educating the public on the lab’s activities.

For instance, dairy represents one example of how space limitations affect everyone.

Along with potential contaminants, the dairy lab checks fat content to ensure those who purchase skim milk don’t end up with whole. Its analysts also check frozen desserts, and that includes a crowd-favorite, soft-serve ice cream.

“When we go out to a facility, it’s not just one ice cream machine that we test,” said Amie Minor, regulatory director for the state Department of Agriculture. “We test every ice cream machine and every, every different flavor, so vanilla, chocolate, swirl -- we have a lot of samples that we generally come from just one facility. So our ability to cover the entire state is limited by the ability to test for it in the size of the space.”

But it’s not just humans. Testing at the lab revealed wood filler in bird seed.

Elsewhere, the lab tests fertilizer and commercial feed, including dog food. In one instance, an inadequate supply of nutrients led a farmer receiving a refund.

Leonhardt described a new lab as shovel ready and projected its cost at $55 million -- cheaper than laboratories built in other states.

He cites United Dairy’s plant in Charleston, saying other food processing manufacturers could follow, should lawmakers fund a new laboratory.

“I’m not looking for an Eifel Tower, or, I mean, a palace on the hill,” Leonhardt said. “I’m just looking for a safe workplace for my employees and a place that we can support the state of West Virginia and have that economic engine working.”

Leonhardt had hoped lessons taught by COVID about food resiliency and the need for surge capacity would bolster his chance to receive CARES Act funding.

But that did not occur.

Now he turns his attention to the upcoming legislative session, hoping to fill a need that has been building for 20 years.

While few people in West Virginia may know of the lab, its capabilities are well known outside of the state.

Officials say it is a go-to laboratory for ricin detection in foods and routinely partners with the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to test foods for large scale events. That includes the presidential inauguration, the Republican and Democrat national conventions, the Rose Bowl and the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.