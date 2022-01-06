Major roads shut down due to icy conditions, crashes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have closed the on-ramps to I-75 north and southbound between exit 115 (Newtown Pike) and exit 104 (Athens Boonesborough Rd) for crews to work.

Motorists currently on I-75 can proceed, but will not be allowed back on if they exit.

Responders say the interstate is snow-covered and extremely slick. They are advising that you stay home and off the roads if possible.

During a news conference at 1 p.m., Lexington police said that there have been 71 minor collisions and 12 injury collisions in the city so far.

The Lexington Police Department is temporarily suspending reporting non-injury collisions in Fayette County. Should you be involved in a non-injury collision, exchange the following information with the other vehicles:

Insurance information

Vehicle information, including license plate number & state, year, make and model

License information for both drivers

Drivers should also try to collect the following information pertaining to the collision:

The location and time of the collision.

Photos of any damage. (Only take photos if you can do so safely)

Citizens have 10 days to report the collision.

Call your insurance company to let them know about the collision.

Do not call the other driver’s insurance company.

We’re told I-64 near Mt. Sterling has shut down from the 101-110 mile marks because of a 50-75-car pileup. WKYT’s Chad Hedrick spoke with a man who has been stuck in the traffic backup for over 2.5 hours and was told cars could be stuck waiting for several hours.

