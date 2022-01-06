Advertisement

Man in custody after stand off

A man is in custody after a stand off with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Jan. 4, CPS contacted LCSO about an urgent situation involving an infant that needed to be removed from a home in Griffithsville. Allegations were made about the infant’s father, Phillip James Holley. Holley was allegedly coming off of drugs and had made threats towards the child’s safety while not releasing the child to his mother.

Holley had an active capias on failure to appear in court for a felony warrant.

When the Sheriff and Deputies tried to make contact with Holley for 30 minutes after arriving to the residence. LSCO received multiple confirmations that Holley was inside the home and it was determined for the safety of the child to make entry into the home to end the standoff.

Before law enforcement could enter the home Holley exited with the child at his chest. After many attempts Holley began to comply with deputies and handed the child off.

The incident is being investigated further with a pending charge of Child Neglect with risk of injury or death.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

