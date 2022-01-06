Man facing life in prison after bench trial in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing life in prison after a Kanawha County Judge found him guilty of first degree murder, prohibited person with a firearm and domestic battery on Thursday.

Gerard Maxwell, who was 32 when the incident happened Jan. 15, is accused of shooting and killing Marian Chapman in Rand, West Virginia.

Investigators say there was a fight inside the home that continued into the front yard where the shooting happened.

Maxwell is set to be sentenced in March of 2022.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.