Advertisement

Man facing life in prison after bench trial in Kanawha County

A man is facing life in prison after a Kanawha County Judge found him guilty of prohibited...
A man is facing life in prison after a Kanawha County Judge found him guilty of prohibited first degree murder with a firearm on Thursday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing life in prison after a Kanawha County Judge found him guilty of first degree murder, prohibited person with a firearm and domestic battery on Thursday.

Gerard Maxwell, who was 32 when the incident happened Jan. 15, is accused of shooting and killing Marian Chapman in Rand, West Virginia.

Investigators say there was a fight inside the home that continued into the front yard where the shooting happened.

Maxwell is set to be sentenced in March of 2022.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has a look ahead at the wintry forecast.
Snow coming late Thursday: See how much is expected in your area
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon, night
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon, night
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon-night
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon-night
Fatal officer-involved shooting under investigation

Latest News

Send WSAZ news your winter storm photos and pictures.
Send WSAZ your winter storm photos, videos
Carroll, who has been diagnosed with dementia, was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey...
Elderly man with dementia reported missing
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Meteorologist final call for snow