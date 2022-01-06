Many roads closed in eastern Kentucky county

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – All maintained roads in Carter County have been ordered closed Thursday evening, according to a Carter County Emergency Management official.

She said the action was by authority of a county judge due to heavy snow.

The roadways will remain open for emergency traffic only.

State roads will remain open, according to the emergency official. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

