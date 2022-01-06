Advertisement

Many roads closed in eastern Kentucky county

All maintained roads in Carter County have been ordered closed Thursday evening.
All maintained roads in Carter County have been ordered closed Thursday evening.(WBRC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – All maintained roads in Carter County have been ordered closed Thursday evening, according to a Carter County Emergency Management official.

She said the action was by authority of a county judge due to heavy snow.

The roadways will remain open for emergency traffic only.

State roads will remain open, according to the emergency official. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has a look ahead at the wintry forecast.
Snow coming late Thursday: See how much is expected in your area
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon, night
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon, night
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon-night
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon-night
Man arrested; accused of breaking into home and exposing himself
Man arrested; accused of breaking into home and exposing himself

Latest News

Willow experiences her first snowfall.
Puppy experiences first snowfall
Taylor's pup experiences snow for the first time
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday has declared a state of emergency due to the snowstorm...
Ky. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency
The WSAZ weather team tracks the first major snow event of the season
The WSAZ weather team tracks the first major snow event of the season