Marshall University to close early Thursday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to predicted inclement weather, Marshall University will close at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Certain essential employees may be required to report to work.

This announcement applies to all university campuses and centers.

Housing and Residence Life will maintain January 7 move-in hours; students concerned about safely making their scheduled move-time may reschedule their appointment through the Spring 2022 online appointment link.

