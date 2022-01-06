Advertisement

Maxwell trial juror retains lawyer with verdict in jeopardy

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of the jury's second note during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams | Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A juror at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell who told reporters he was sexually abused as a child has retained a lawyer.

The juror’s attorney, Todd Spodek, notified the court on Thursday that he would represent the unidentified man.

Spodek did not immediately return a request for comment.

The juror revealed in media interviews that he disclosed during deliberations that he’d been sexually abused as a child.

He said the information helped him convince some jurors that a victim’s imperfect memory of sex abuse doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

The jury later returned a guilty verdict.

Defense lawyers say they want a new trial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has a look ahead at the wintry forecast.
Snow coming late Thursday: See how much is expected in your area
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon, night
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon, night
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
Fatal officer-involved shooting under investigation
Man arrested; accused of breaking into home and exposing himself
Man arrested; accused of breaking into home and exposing himself

Latest News

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 20 additional deaths, 4,947 new cases reported
This booking photograph provided by the N.H. Attorney General's office shows Kayla Montgomery,...
Wife of missing girl’s father charged with welfare fraud
Kristin Kapser from the Washington News Bureau reports from the Bureau's roof on Jan. 6, 2021.
Looking back: How our Washington News Bureau covered the Jan. 6 attack
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
Cause undetermined in Philadelphia house fire that killed 12