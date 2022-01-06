Nearly 800 new COVID cases in one day for one county
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nearly 800 new COVID cases were reported in one day in Kanawha County, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said Thursday.
The day’s new case count was 789, health officials say – bringing the total number of active cases to 2,199 people.
KCHD officials also reported two more deaths -- an 89-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, both who were unvaccinated. Their deaths bring the overall death toll to 514 people.
Since the pandemic started, there have been 31,898 total cases in Kanawha County.
