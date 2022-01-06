Advertisement

Nearly 800 new COVID cases in one day for one county

Nearly 800 new COVID cases were reported in one day in Kanawha County, the Kanawha-Charleston...
Nearly 800 new COVID cases were reported in one day in Kanawha County, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said Thursday.(generic)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nearly 800 new COVID cases were reported in one day in Kanawha County, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said Thursday.

The day’s new case count was 789, health officials say – bringing the total number of active cases to 2,199 people.

KCHD officials also reported two more deaths -- an 89-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, both who were unvaccinated. Their deaths bring the overall death toll to 514 people.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 31,898 total cases in Kanawha County.

For a look at statewide COVID cases in West Virginia >>>>

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has a look ahead at the wintry forecast.
Snow coming late Thursday: See how much is expected in your area
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon, night
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon, night
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon-night
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon-night
Man arrested; accused of breaking into home and exposing himself
Man arrested; accused of breaking into home and exposing himself

Latest News

The eastbound lanes of I-64 along the Nitro Bridge are shut down due to a vehicle fire.
Vehicle fire shuts down portion of Nitro Bridge
One person died Thursday afternoon after a crash at the at 36th Street entrance to Interstate...
One dead after Kanawha County crash
Two vehicles collided due to the slick conditions in Ashland Thursday afternoon.
First major snow event creates hazardous road conditions
A man is in custody after a standoff with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Man in custody after standoff