Nearly 800 new COVID cases in one day for one county

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nearly 800 new COVID cases were reported in one day in Kanawha County, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said Thursday.

The day’s new case count was 789, health officials say – bringing the total number of active cases to 2,199 people.

KCHD officials also reported two more deaths -- an 89-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, both who were unvaccinated. Their deaths bring the overall death toll to 514 people.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 31,898 total cases in Kanawha County.

