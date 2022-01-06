Advertisement

One dead after Kanawha County crash

One person died Thursday afternoon after a crash at the at 36th Street entrance to Interstate...
One person died Thursday afternoon after a crash at the at 36th Street entrance to Interstate 77 North in Charleston.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – One person died Thursday afternoon after a crash at the 36th Street entrance to Interstate 77 North, the Charleston Police Department said.

The accident was reported around 2:30 p.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at CAMC General, police say.

Only the one vehicle was involved.

Other details are unavailable now, including if the accident was weather related. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

