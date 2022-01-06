Advertisement

QVC to close distribution center after fire, lays off 1,953

A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network, causing extensive damage to the facility.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A filing with state officials says the company that runs QVC is shutting down a North Carolina distribution center heavily damaged by a fire, putting nearly 2,000 people out of work.

News outlets report that on Dec. 29, Qurate Retail Group filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining and Notification notice with the North Carolina Department of Commerce announcing its plans.

Records show the company is permanently closing and expected to lay off employees from Feb. 1 through the middle of the year.

QRG says workers will be provided with an opportunity to seek employment at other locations across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has a look ahead at the wintry forecast.
Snow coming late Thursday: See how much is expected in your area
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon, night
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon, night
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
Several officers involved in I-64 pursuit
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon-night
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon-night
Man arrested; accused of breaking into home and exposing himself
Man arrested; accused of breaking into home and exposing himself

Latest News

A woman was injured by an SUV while waiting for an order inside a Detroit restaurant.
Woman hit by SUV while waiting for order inside Detroit restaurant
The eastbound lanes of I-64 along the Nitro Bridge are shut down due to a vehicle fire.
Vehicle fire shuts down portion of Nitro Bridge
Nearly 800 new COVID cases were reported in one day in Kanawha County, the Kanawha-Charleston...
Nearly 800 new COVID cases in one day for one county
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
No word on cause of Philadelphia house fire that killed 12
FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for a photo on Feb. 17, 2005, at the Regent Beverly...
Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82