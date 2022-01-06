Sen. Bernie Sanders shows support for striking Special Metals steelworkers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Striking workers at Special Metals are picking up some big support from a U.S. senator, and it’s not a senator from West Virginia.

Members of the United Steelworkers Local 40 were joined Wednesday night by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for a town hall called “2022: The Year of Solidarity.”

Wednesday marked day 97 of the Special Metals strike, and there has been an increase in strikes nationwide – from coal miners in Alabama, to bakery workers in California, to steelworkers right here in our region.

The union cites safety issues, vacation time, and health care as a few reasons for the strike.

“I for one just want to express my enormous respect for what you do, and I know how hard it is, and I feel for the kids during Christmas time. Alright, but you have stood tall, and I look forward to working with you, and I know so many people all over this country want to be supportive of your efforts.”

At Special Metals, negotiations are set to continue between the company and the union with a federal mediator on Thursday and into next week, if necessary.

