Snow forecast could lead to messy commute | How much snow to expect

(WSAZ) - Snow will be spreading in from West to East Thursday afternoon, becoming steady at times during the evening drive.

Snow showers are expected to taper off after midnight.

Accumulation rates can approach one inch per hour at times later Thursday afternoon and evening.

The system will challenge the even commute, so plan. Pack winter weather gear, anticipate delays, and investigate alternate routes.

Generally, three inches to six inches of snow is expected particularly along I-64 and points South, where locally heavier amounts will fall.

The I-79 corridor and southward into the mountains will end up getting closer to four to eight inches.

Unfortunately, power outages could be a part of the mix in the higher snow totals in the elevated spots south of I-64 and I-79.

Areas North of the Ohio River into interior Ohio will see the lesser snow amounts, with one to three inches expected, particularly as you get to US-50.

We’ll be able to enjoy the snow all day on Friday, given temperatures holding in the 20s. Some of the coldest weather yet will occur Friday night, with many deep into the teens by Saturday morning. Be aware of the risks for icing on walkways and driveways.

By Sunday however, we’ll be warming back up and looking at a melt-worthy rain coming to town.

