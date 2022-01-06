Advertisement

Suspect in pursuit dies in officer-involved shooting

According to a social media post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, following the pursuit...
According to a social media post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, following the pursuit there was an officer-involved shooting in the Lynn area of Mingo County that involved one of the suspects from the pursuit.(WSAZ/Marlee Pinchok)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The rush of traffic mixed with police sirens Tuesday in Pike County forced drivers to hit the brakes.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they responded to a call of a stolen vehicle. It happened to be an international flatbed truck stolen from Mingo County.

Troopers say when they came in contact with the driver of the vehicle, they drove off and struck a marked cruiser.

A pursuit took place after that which traveled through several communities of Pike county, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say the chase eventually stopped when the driver entered Edgarton, West Virginia, located in Mingo County.

According to a social media post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, following the pursuit there was an officer-involved shooting in the Lynn area of Mingo County that involved one of the suspects from the pursuit.

According to West Virginia State Police, Robert Lee Daniels Jr., 27, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died after the shooting.

“We could see the blue lights from over there,” Daniels’ cousin said.

The victim’s cousin was stopped in traffic following the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting.

“It kind of hurt me, but there’s nothing we can do … you never forget your family,” Freeburn’s cousin said.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police. WSAZ is working to find out more about the events that led up to that shooting.

