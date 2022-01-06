Tomcats & T’Wolves highlight Wednesday hoop action

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring Valley traveled across the Ohio River and lost to the #8 team in the state of Kentucky Wednesday night. Ashland beat the Timberwolves 94-41 and improve to 10-4 on the year. Also winning on Wednesday night were the boys teams from Cabell Midland and Hurricane along with the Spring Valley and Shelby Valley girls teams.

Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports.

